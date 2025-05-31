Zverev sees off Cobolli to reach French Open fourth round as usual

PARIS :Alexander Zverev continued his consistent form at the French Open when he overcame Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-2 7-6(4) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros for an eighth consecutive year.

Zverev, who is eyeing an elusive maiden Grand Slam title after making three finals including in Paris last year, broke in the first game on Court Philippe Chatrier and barely put a foot wrong all match.

"This court is special to me. Some of the best memories of my life are on this court and some of the worst memories of my life are on this court," Zverev said.

"It's a love story that has not yet had a happy ending. I hope the love story continues."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

After losing the opening set, Hamburg champion Cobolli's seven-match win streak looked in more danger when he lost a see-sawing second set in a tiebreak, as grey clouds over the court gave way to bright sunshine and made conditions challenging.

"I was very hot at some point, but he started playing incredible tennis and not missing any balls," said Zverev, who next faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor.

"He probably should have won the second set. But I won it and I then had a little mental advantage."

Zverev placed an ice pack on his head during a changeover early in the third set and the 28-year-old appeared in a hurry to wrap up the match as he broke in the fourth game, leaving Cobolli with a mountain to climb.

There was no stopping Zverev, as the German cranked up his thunderous serve to prevail on his fourth matchpoint, before he embraced his opponent.

"You're going to win much more," Hamburg native Zverev said, bringing a smile to Cobolli's face.