Zverev tames Alcaraz to return to Paris semis
Sport

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2022 Germany's Alexander Zverev shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz after winning their quarter final match REUTERS/Yves Herman

01 Jun 2022 02:24AM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 02:24AM)
PARIS : German third seed Alexander Zverev capitalised on an error-filled performance from Carlos Alcaraz to tame the high-flying teenaged Spaniard 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6(7) on Tuesday and reach a second straight semi-final at the French Open.

This was the first time the 25-year-old Zverev defeated a top-10 opponent at a Grand Slam in 12 attempts and his victory came against a player who came into the contest having won 14 consecutive matches.

Zverev, who lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2021 semi-final, had a 2-1 head-to-head lead against Alcaraz but his opponent had won their most recent meeting - the only one on clay - this month in the final of the ATP Masters in Madrid.

Alcaraz made 56 unforced errors as Zverev saved a set point in the fourth set tiebreak before converting his second matchpoint with a superb backhand service return to set up a meeting against either world number one Novak Djokovic or 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal.

Source: Reuters

