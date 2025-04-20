Zverev targets third Munich title after setting up final showdown with Shelton

MUNICH, Germany : World number three Alexander Zverev fired nine aces en route to toppling Hungary's Fabian Marozsan 7-6(3) 6-3 on Saturday to set up a Munich Open final showdown with American Ben Shelton.

The German top seed will be gunning for his 24th career title, and third in Munich, in front of his home fans.

"It’s awesome, the entire week has been amazing,” said Zverev who is now one win away from equalling countryman Philipp Kohlschreiber’s haul of three Munich titles.

"I lost focus once in the first set on my serve, but apart from that I thought it was a good match. I thought Fabian played extremely well and I’m just happy to be in the final."

Second seed Shelton fought hard to secure a 2-6 7-6(7) 6-4 win over Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

"To get a win on clay against a guy like that gives me a lot of confidence, and to be in an (ATP) 500 final over here in Europe, I’m really happy," Shelton said.

"I’ve been playing well here, I love the energy here in Munich and I’m going to go for that title tomorrow.”