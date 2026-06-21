Goalkeeper Room shines as Curacao hold Ecuador for historic World Cup draw

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: Tiny Curacao battled to a 0-0 draw with Ecuador to earn the first World Cup point in the Caribbean island's history on Saturday (Jun 20) after an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room enabled them to celebrate a landmark day.

Six days after being humbled 7-1 by Germany on their World Cup debut, Curacao - the smallest nation ever to reach the finals with a population of about 156,000 - produced a resilient display to frustrate the South Americans and keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

The 37-year-old Room was the standout figure, making 15 saves that set a record for a 90-minute World Cup match, as they withstood sustained pressure before earning a result that ranks among the finest in their sporting history.

American Tim Howard holds the World Cup record for all-time saves with 16, but that was after extra time, in the US loss to Belgium in the round of 16 in 2014.

The goalless draw that confirmed Germany as Group E winners was a blow for Ecuador and their fans, who were left deflated as chances went begging, leaving them with a point from two games.

Ecuador's supporters, who greatly outnumbered Curacao's, broke into chants of "Si se puede! (Yes we can!)" throughout the match.

But when the final whistle sounded, it was greeted by celebrations from Curacao's players, who delightedly made a beeline for Room, while Ecuador's fans stood in stunned silence, knowing a match they had been expected to win had slipped away.