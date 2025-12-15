Calvin Quek wins Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965
Calvin Quek clocked a time of 50.27s to cross the line ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy.
BANGKOK: Singapore’s Calvin Quek ended a six-decade wait for gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 33rd SEA Games on Monday (Dec 15).
At the Suphachalasai stadium, Quek clocked a time of 50.27s to cross the line ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy.
At the 2022 Games, Quek clinched a bronze, which was Singapore’s first medal in the event since 1969.
He followed up with another bronze at the last edition of the Games.
