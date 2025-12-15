Logo
Logo

Sports

Calvin Quek wins Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sports

Calvin Quek wins Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965

Calvin Quek clocked a time of 50.27s to cross the line ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy.

Calvin Quek wins Singapore’s first 400m hurdles SEA Games gold since 1965

Singapore hurdler Calvin Quek reacts after winning gold in the 400m hurdles at the SEA Games 2025 on Dec 15, 2025. (Photo: SNOC/Eugene Goh)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan
15 Dec 2025 06:12PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2025 06:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Singapore’s Calvin Quek ended a six-decade wait for gold in the men’s 400m hurdles at the 33rd SEA Games on Monday (Dec 15).

At the Suphachalasai stadium, Quek clocked a time of 50.27s to cross the line ahead of Vietnam’s Nguyen Duc Son and Le Quoc Huy.
 

Singapore hurdler Calvin Quek celebrates after winning gold in the 400m hurdles at the SEA Games 2025 on Dec 15, 2025. (Photo: SNOC/Eugene Goh)

At the 2022 Games, Quek clinched a bronze, which was Singapore’s first medal in the event since 1969.

He followed up with another bronze at the last edition of the Games.

Catch the 33rd SEA Games Thailand 2025 LIVE on mewatch. Sign in for free at www.mewatch.sg/thailand2025 to catch all the action, and follow the Mediacorp Sports TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for more sports updates!

Source: CNA/nh
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement