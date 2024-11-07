2024 'virtually certain' to be hottest year on record: EU monitor

PARIS: This year is "virtually certain" to be the hottest in recorded history with warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius, EU climate monitor Copernicus said on Thursday (Nov 7), days before nations are due to gather for crunch UN climate talks.

The European agency said the world was passing a "new milestone" of temperature records that should be a call to accelerate action to cut planet-heating emissions at the UN negotiations in Azerbaijan next week.

Last month, marked by deadly flooding in Spain and Hurricane Milton in the United States, was the second hottest October on record, with average global temperatures second only to the same period in 2023.

"Humanity's torching the planet and paying the price," said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a speech on Thursday, listing a string of calamitous floods, fires, heatwaves and hurricanes across the world this year so far.

"Behind each of these headlines is human tragedy, economic and ecological destruction, and political failure."

Copernicus said 2024 would likely be more than 1.55 degrees Celsius above the 1850 to 1900 average – the period before the industrial-scale burning of fossil fuels.

This does not amount to a breach of the Paris deal, which strives to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius and preferably 1.5 degrees Celsius, because that is measured over decades and not individual years.

"It is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record and the first year of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels," said Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) Deputy Director Samantha Burgess.

"This marks a new milestone in global temperature records and should serve as a catalyst to raise ambition for the upcoming Climate Change Conference, COP29."