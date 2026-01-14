2025 was third hottest year on record: EU, US experts

BRUSSELS: The planet logged its third hottest year on record in 2025, extending a run of unprecedented heat, with no relief expected in 2026, United States researchers and European Union climate monitors said on Wednesday (Jan 14).

The last 11 years have now been the warmest ever recorded, with 2024 topping the podium and 2023 in second place, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service and Berkeley Earth, a California-based non-profit research organisation.

For the first time, global temperatures exceeded 1.5°C relative to pre-industrial times on average over the last three years, Copernicus said in its annual report.

"The warming spike observed from 2023 to 2025 has been extreme, and suggests an acceleration in the rate of the Earth's warming," Berkeley Earth said in a separate report.

The landmark 2015 Paris Agreement commits the world to limiting warming to well below 2 °C and pursuing efforts to hold it at 1.5 °C - a long-term target scientists say would help avoid the worst consequences of climate change.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned in October that breaching 1.5 °C was "inevitable", but the world could limit this period of overshoot by cutting greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible.

Copernicus said the 1.5°C limit "could be reached by the end of this decade - over a decade earlier than predicted".

But efforts to contain global warming were dealt another setback last week as President Donald Trump said he would pull the US - the world's second-biggest polluter after China - out of the bedrock UN climate treaty.

Temperatures were 1.47°C above pre-industrial times in 2025 - just a fraction cooler than in 2023 - following 1.6°C in 2024, according to the EU climate monitor.