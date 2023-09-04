Africa Climate Summit opens with focus on financing, continental unity

NAIROBI: Africa's first climate summit kicked off in the Kenyan capital on Monday (Sep 4) with delegates aiming to forge a common position ahead of upcoming global conferences and discussing how to fund the continent's environmental priorities.

Organisers say they anticipate hundreds of millions of dollars in deals to be announced at the three-day summit, during which they aim to showcase Africa as a destination for climate investment rather than a victim of floods, drought and famine.

On Monday environment ministers, business executives and climate campaigners will discuss how to scale up climate finance and carbon markets, investments in adaptation to rising temperatures, and transformation of food systems.

More than 20 presidents and heads of government are expected to attend the summit from Tuesday. They plan to issue a declaration outlining Africa's position ahead of a UN climate conference next month in New York in September and the COP28 UN summit in the United Arab Emirates from late November.

In her opening remarks, Kenyan Environment Minister Soipan Tuya stressed the urgency of the moment.