African activists cast doubt over climate talks' credibility

MOMBASA, Kenya: Climate activists in Africa are expressing anger toward the United Nations (UN) climate agency, accusing it of allowing corporations and individuals with dubious climate credentials to greenwash their polluting activities by participating in its annual climate conference.

The criticism follows Thursday’s (Jan 12) announcement that oil executive Sultan al-Jaber will lead the next round of UN climate talks, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates beginning in late November. The Pan African Climate Justice Alliance termed the move as the “lowest moment” for the UN agency. The UN's climate body hasn't commented on the appointment.

Activists say they are increasingly concerned about oil and gas representatives thwarting the conference, where countries try and agree on ways to cut planet-warming activities. An analysis of the provisional list of last year's conference participants found 636 people linked to fossil fuel companies were set to attend, a 25 per cent increase from 2021.

Campaign groups on the continent are calling on blocs of climate-vulnerable nations to reject any move by the UAE that gives fossil fuel actors control of global climate discussions.

“This is the textbook definition of impunity and conflict of interest," Mithika Mwenda, PACJA's executive director said in a statement Monday on al-Jaber, where he also called for the president-designate to step down. "It is hard to see al-Jaber leading objective, science-backed negotiations in the interest of the most vulnerable.”

Mwenda added that he feared the talks would be taken over "by vicious fossil companies whose ill-intentions are to derail the transition” to clean energy.

Memory Kachambwa, the executive director of the African Women Development and Communication Network, called al-Jaber's appointment “an insult to the collective wisdom of everyone committed to addressing the climate crisis".

Several other climate and environmental groups have expressed concern over the announcement while others welcomed the move. On Sunday, US climate envoy John Kerry told The Associated Press that al-Jaber was a “terrific choice” for the role as he understands the need to transition to clean energy.

Activists have also raised concerns about the lack of climate cash being delivered to the continent. Campaigners note that while fossil fuel subsidies and investments in oil and gas are growing in Africa, funding for adapting to climate change and transitioning to renewable energy is still lacking.