Funding needed to tackle life-shortening air pollution: Report

PARIS: Even as air pollution shaves years off life expectancy, fossil fuel projects get more funding than clean air initiatives, a global report said on Tuesday (Sep 7).

An annual survey by the Clean Air Fund, which looks into how much money is given to the fight against air pollution by donor governments and philanthropic organisations, found that air quality is low on the list of funding priorities.

Less than 1 per cent of development spending and under 0.1 per cent of philanthropic grants worldwide went towards cleaner air, fund executive director Jane Burston told AFP, citing the latest data available.

"It just doesn't match the scale of the problem," she said.

Both the United Nations and the World Health Organization (WHO) cite air pollution as one of the world's most lethal environmental problems, responsible for millions of deaths.