Air quality improved briefly in 2020 during COVID-19 lockdowns, UN agency says

GENEVA: Key air pollutants temporarily plunged by unprecedented levels during COVID-19 lockdowns last year, with fine particle pollution falling by more than a third across parts of Asia, a United Nations agency said on Friday (Sep 3).

Particulate matter (PM 2.5) fell by up to 40 per cent across Africa, South America and southern Asia and by smaller amounts in parts of Europe and North America, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said in its inaugural Air Quality and Climate Bulletin.

It said COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions led to a "dramatic short-lived fall in emissions" of key air pollutants, especially in urban areas.

"During episodes when there were lockdown measures the air quality in many parts of the world has substantially improved and the improvement was largely on the side of particles," said Oksana Tarasova, head of the organisation's atmospheric environment research division.

The WMO bulletin, which compared 2020 air quality with 2015 to 2019 readings, showed that levels of harmful nitrogen dioxide emitted from the burning of fuel fell nearly everywhere and by as much as 70 per cent.

Air pollution is the single greatest environmental risk factor for premature deaths globally. It is likely to reduce the life expectancy of about 40 per cent of Indians by more than nine years, a report showed this week.