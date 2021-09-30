Air quality in Singapore improved in 2020, with slowdown in economic and transport activities: NEA report

POLLUTANTS MONITORED IN SINGAPORE

The ambient air quality in Singapore is continuously monitored through a network of air monitoring analysers. These sensors measure the level of six criteria air pollutants: Sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO) and particulate matter (both PM10 and PM2.5), and a variety of volatile organic compounds.

NEA primarily benchmarks Singapore’s air quality against the World Health Organization's Air Quality Guidelines.

While Singapore was able to meet the WHO limits for nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, the limits for particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), sulphur dioxide and ozone were exceeded, the report said.

Particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5): In 2020, the annual mean PM10 and PM2.5 levels exceeded WHO guidelines. However, they were the lowest recorded over the last 10 years.

Apart from the elevated levels in years affected by severe transboundary haze, the trend shows that the levels of PM10 and PM2.5 have been decreasing over the past decade.

Sulphur dioxide: Singapore’s maximum 24-hour SO2 mean in 2020 was 30 µg/m3, the lowest over the past 10 years. However, this is still above WHO guidelines of 20 µg/m3.

Industrial and shipping activities are the main sources of Singapore’s SO2 emissions. The reduction of industrial activities was the likely key reason for the improved performance.

Nitrogen dioxide: The annual NO2 mean of 20 µg/m3 n 2020 was the lowest it has been in the last 10 years.i

Singapore has been meeting the WHO baseline of 40 µg/m3 over the past decade.

Carbon monoxide: Singapore’s maximum 8-hour mean for CO in 2020 was 1.2 mg/m3, well within the WHO standard of 10 mg/m3. It was also the lowest recorded concentration over the last 10 years.