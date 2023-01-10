Alpine tourists ski amid brown hillsides

SEMMERING, Austria: Brown hillsides and slivers of snow - a common sight across Europe's Alps, and a far cry from the winter wonderland tourists had banked on.

While some snow started to fall again early this week, Europe has seen "extreme" warm winter weather in recent days, experts say, with record January temperatures being posted across the region.

From Austria to France, Italy and Switzerland, slopes have melted away - with temperatures too high even to make artificial snow.

Many lower-lying resorts have had to close, while others are offering reduced services.

"In the last days it's not been cold or wintery ... so winter holidaymakers probably don't really feel like skiing," Nazar Nydza, managing director of the Semmering Hirschenkogel Bergbahnen told AFP.