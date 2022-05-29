Australia’s Great Barrier Reef is straining from climate change but ‘controversial’ research could help save it

TOWNSVILLE, Australia: Under bright lights and close scrutiny from leading scientists, young corals are taking shape. These are the new breed, the lab rats and the hybrids, being exposed to a wide range of different water conditions.

Some experience extra heat or more light, water contaminants and changes in salinity. Three million litres of seawater can be pumped through this system every day. While the natural environment outside has never been more unpredictable, here, everything is controlled.

In close proximity to one of the world’s most precious ecosystems, there is cutting edge science.

This is the National Sea Simulator, a world-class facility that is being used by researchers at the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) in the state of Queensland to better understand how climate change is impacting corals across the Great Barrier Reef.

What happens here could profoundly shape the reef’s future.

Reefs are in a steep decline right across the globe. Corals are dying as global carbon emissions continue to push up temperatures. Marine heatwaves are becoming increasingly frequent, leading to mass bleaching, events where stressed corals lose their colour, leaving reefs to resemble eerie white bone yards.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world’s largest, spanning an area larger than Malaysia, stretching from southeast Queensland to the tip of Papua New Guinea. It is diverse, complex and made up of thousands of different islands and reefs that have evolved over millennia.

Yet, never has its survival been more imperilled.