Would a beverage container return scheme work in Singapore? This is how New South Wales is doing it

"It took me two months to collect all this, and I think I can get about A$50 (S$49) today, so I'm happy!" he said.

Under the Return and Earn scheme, consumers receive a 10-cent refund when they drop off their eligible beverage containers at return points across NSW such as reverse vending machines, automated depots and over the counter.

The scheme is funded by drink suppliers who are required by law to register their containers and contribute financially to cover refunds and the operational costs of running the scheme.

"If (the companies) supply one of the containers that's included in the scheme, they have to pay for it and report the volumes of their supply each month," said Exchange for Change's CEO Danielle Smalley.

Exchange for Change is the scheme coordinator responsible for managing the scheme's finances, collecting funds from beverage suppliers and distributing the money to the network operator and other scheme participants.

"We work out what we think is going to be supplied and what the costs will be and then we charge them per container," said Ms Smalley, adding that the cost varies based on the material type of the container.

HOW IT WORKS

At the automated depot, singulators sort the bottles into three streams: Glass bottles, plastic bottles and aluminium cans, and non-eligible containers.

All containers between 150ml and 3L are accepted, except those that were used for wines and spirits, plain or flavoured milk, more than 1L of pure fruit or vegetable juice, and concentrated juice or cordial.

Once the containers are inserted, the machine scans the containers, sorting them by their weight. Glass bottles are separated from lightweight materials such as plastic bottles and aluminium cans.