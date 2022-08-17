Baby boomers more aware of environmental issues, leading involvement in climate action: Study

SINGAPORE: A survey that measures the current levels of environmental sustainability awareness and climate action among Singaporeans has found that baby boomers are leading the pack in embracing climate actions.

The demographic, which includes respondents aged between 58 and 65, has achieved the highest scores across the three key pillars of the OCBC Climate Index - awareness, adoption and advocacy.

A follow-up study to better understand baby boomers' motivations and behaviours found that they now have more confidence in using digital tools to spread sustainability awareness and share environmental news, OCBC said on Tuesday (Aug 16).

OCBC added that green habits suit baby boomers' life stage - "they are less busy and can take the time to walk, cycle or take public transport, instead of opting to drive".

"Such actions lead to better health and help them save costs as well, another motivating factor in their adoption of greener behaviours."

It added that baby boomers have experienced firsthand the weather shifts associated with climate change.

Baby boomers scored highest in the home, food and goods themes of the survey. Conversely, the youngest generation surveyed scored the lowest in those categories.

"While they (Gen Zs) had an overall adoption score of 6.5, their score was only pulled up as they would have travelled overseas by plane less, and take public transport the most as they are not likely to own cars and are less likely to drive," said OCBC.

Baby boomers' advocacy score - which measures how often one encourages others to adopt green practices - saw a sharp rise from 4.7 last year to 6.1. OCBC noted that baby boomers went from scoring the lowest among generations in the previous edition of the survey to the highest this year.

Their main motivations to live sustainably are for better health, a cleaner and greener environment and to save money, in order of choice.