Bees' pleas: Habitat loss, pesticides killing pollinators

PARIS: Destruction of nature and the rampant use of pesticides are the main drivers behind a rapid worldwide loss of bees and other pollinator species, an international panel of experts reported on Monday (Aug 16).

Shifts in land use to mono-crops, expanded grazing for livestock and the widespread use of chemical fertilisers have also contributed significantly to their collapse, according to a global index of the causes and effects of pollinator decline.

For people everywhere, dwindling pollinator populations has potentially devastating consequences.

Bees, butterflies, wasps, beetles, bats, flies and hummingbirds that distribute pollen are vital for the reproduction of more than three-quarters of food crops and flowering plants, including coffee, rapeseed and most fruits.

"What happens to pollinators could have huge knock-on effects for humanity," said Lynn Dicks, a professor in Cambridge's Department of Zoology and lead author of a study in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

"These small creatures play central roles in the world's ecosystems, including many that humans and other animals rely on for nutrition," she added in a statement.

"If they go, we may be in serious trouble."