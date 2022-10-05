'Best before' labels scrutinised as food waste concerns grow

As awareness grows around the world about the problem of food waste, one culprit in particular is drawing scrutiny: “best before” labels.

Manufacturers have used the labels for decades to estimate peak freshness. Unlike “use by” labels, which are found on perishable foods like meat and dairy, “best before” labels have nothing to do with safety and may encourage consumers to throw away food that’s perfectly fine to eat.

“They read these dates and then they assume that it’s bad, they can’t eat it and they toss it, when these dates don’t actually mean that they’re not edible or they’re not still nutritious or tasty," said Patty Apple, a manager at Food Shift, a non-profit that collects and uses expired or imperfect foods at Alameda, California.

To tackle the problem, major United Kingdom chains like Waitrose, Sainsbury’s and Marks & Spencer recently removed “best before” labels from prepackaged fruit and vegetables. The European Union is expected to announce a revamp to its labeling laws by the end of this year; it is considering abolishing “best before” labels altogether.

In the United States, there’s no similar push to scrap “best before” labels. But there is growing momentum to standardise the language on date labels to help educate buyers about food waste, including a push from big grocers and food companies and bipartisan legislation in Congress.