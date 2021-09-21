Jeff Bezos lays out next steps for his US$10 billion earth pledge

Jeff Bezos revealed that US$1 billion of his US$10 billion Earth Fund pledge to fight climate change will be directed to conservation efforts, principally targeting key areas for biodiversity and carbon stocks.

The first of the grants will be released this year with a focus on the Congo Basin, tropical Andes and tropical Pacific Ocean, according to a statement on Monday (Sep 20) to coincide with a Climate Week event in New York.

“By most metrics, life is better than it was in the past. Global poverty rates are lower, infant mortality and life expectancies are better, and education rates are much higher,” Bezos, 57, said in the statement.

“There is a notable exception - the natural world is not better today than it was 500 years ago, when we enjoyed unspoiled forests, clean rivers, and the pristine air of the pre-industrial age. We can and must reverse this anomaly.”

Bezos, the world’s second-richest person and founder of Amazon.com, has promised to distribute US$10 billion by 2030. His current net worth is around US$194.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.