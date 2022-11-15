Biden-Xi climate cooperation to energise COP27 negotiations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed on Monday (Nov 14) to resume cooperation on climate change and other issues, offering a boost to bogged down and behind schedule negotiations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt

The leaders of the world's two biggest emitters of greenhouse gases met at the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali where climate change will be competing for time with issues such as the global economy and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Their agreement to talk again about climate thawed relations frozen earlier this year after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi angered China by visiting Taiwan.

News of the rapprochement came just as COP27 climate negotiators at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh were looking for a sign that G20 nations were willing to stump up more cash and fresh commitments in the fight against rising global temperatures.

Teresa Ribera, Spain's climate minister, said she was hopeful that the rapprochement would energise negotiations. "The two biggest emitters need to be cooperative and ambitious," she told Reuters.

Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council, called it "essential".

“This unequivocal signal from the two largest economies to work together to address the climate crisis is more than welcome; it’s essential," Bapna said.