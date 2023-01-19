Big gap in carbon removal effort key to climate goals: Study

BERLIN: Researchers say efforts to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are not being scaled up fast enough and cannot be relied on to meet crucial climate goals.

A report published on Thursday (Jan 19) by scientists in Europe and the United States found that new methods of CO2 removal currently account for only 0.1 per cent of the 2 billion metric tons sucked from the atmosphere each year. That compares with roughly 37 billion tons of annual CO2 emissions.

Most current greenhouse gas removal is achieved by planting trees and managing forests and other natural carbon sinks, which themselves are under considerable threat.

New carbon removal technologies include so-called direct air capture, where CO2 is sucked from the atmosphere and stored underground. Another method known as biochar involves burning plant matter and then burying the carbon-heavy waste.

Both have been heavily criticised by environmentalists even as they attract considerable funding from governments and companies seeking solutions to the climate crisis.