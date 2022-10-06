Biggest polluting firms failing to disclose climate risks: Study

LONDON: Almost all of the companies most responsible for corporate greenhouse gas emissions are failing to disclose how climate-related risks might impact them financially, according to a report released by Carbon Tracker on Thursday (Oct 6).

The lack of disclosures leaves investors in the dark, and means markets are unable to function efficiently and allocate capital appropriately - undermining efforts to decarbonise the global economy, said Carbon Tracker, a think tank which analyses the impact of climate change on financial markets.

In its second annual report on corporate disclosures, it found 98 per cent of 134 companies - which it says are collectively responsible for up to 80 per cent of emissions - did not provide sufficient evidence that they had considered the impact of climate matters when preparing their 2021 financial statements.

"When companies don't take climate-related matters into account, their financial statements may include overstated assets, understated liabilities and overstated profits," said Barbara Davidson, Carbon Tracker's head of accounting, audit and disclosure and lead author of the report.