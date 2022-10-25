Migratory bird species in decline as flyway ecosystem dry up due to human activities

COLUSA, California: Migratory bird species are suffering the most severe losses among the world’s declining bird population, a report by conservation organisation BirdLife International has found. It also warned that human actions are driving a growing extinction crisis.

While wildlife refuges and conservation groups are trying to reverse that trend by sustaining the flyway ecosystem, climate change and human activities are hindering their efforts.

One such group in California’s Sacramento Valley, right in the middle of a migration path known as the Pacific Flyway, has been trying to keep areas hydrated for birds and other animals.

But with western US in the third year of an extreme drought, it is increasingly difficult for their work to bear fruit.