From Bolivia to Indonesia, deforestation continues apace

PARIS: Deforestation continued last year at a rate far beyond pledges to end the practice by 2030, according to a major study published on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Forests nearly the size of Ireland were lost in 2023, according to two dozen research organisations, NGOs and advocacy groups, with 6.37 million hectares (15.7 million acres) of trees felled and burned.

This "significantly exceeded" levels that would have kept the world on track to eliminate deforestation by the end of the decade, a commitment made in 2021 by more than 140 leaders.

Forests are home to 80 per cent of the world's terrestrial plant and animal species and crucial for regulating water cycles and sequestering CO2, the main greenhouse gas responsible for global warming.

"Globally, deforestation has gotten worse, not better, since the beginning of the decade," said Ivan Palmegiani, a biodiversity and land use consultant at Climate Focus and lead author of the "Forest Declaration Assessment" report.

"We're only six years away from a critical global deadline to end deforestation, and forests continue to be chopped down, degraded, and set ablaze at alarming rates."

In 2023, 3.7 million hectares of tropical primary forest - particularly carbon rich and ecologically biodiverse environments - disappeared, a figure that should have fallen significantly to meet the 2030 objective.