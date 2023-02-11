Brazil's Amazon deforestation down 61% in January

BRASILIA: Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest was down 61 per cent in January - leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's first month back in the job - compared with the same period last year, according to an official report published on Friday (Feb 10).

Satellite images from the DETER monitoring system showed an area of 167 sq km had been destroyed, according to the INPE space research institute.

That amounts to the equivalent of 22,000 football pitches, but is a huge decrease on the 430 sq km of deforestation in January 2022, when far-right climate change skeptic Jair Bolsonaro was in power.

The news came just before Lula was due to meet US President Joe Biden in Washington.

Despite the year-over-year drop off in deforestation, the new January figure is still higher than in two of the four years of Bolsonaro's presidency.

In 2019 it was 136 sq km and just 83 sq km in 2021.

However, over Bolsonaro's presidency, average annual deforestation increased by 75 per cent compared to the previous decade.

Bolsonaro instigated policies that favored the agriculture and logging industries, which are mostly responsible for deforestation.