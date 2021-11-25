Gold rush draws hundreds of dredging rafts to Amazon tributary

AUTAZES, Brazil: Hundreds of dredging rafts operated by illegal miners have gathered in a gold rush on the Madeira River, a major tributary of the Amazon, floating hundreds of miles as state and federal authorities dispute who is responsible for stopping them.

The flotilla of rafts equipped with pumps are moored together in lines that nearly stretch across the vast Madeira, and a Reuters witness spotted plumes of exhaust indicating they are vacuuming the riverbed for gold.

"We counted no less than 300 rafts. They've been there at least two weeks and the government has done nothing," said Greenpeace Brazil activist Danicley Aguiar.

The gold rush, triggered by rumours that someone had found gold there, began as world leaders gathered for a United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, where Brazil vowed it had stepped up protection of the Amazon rainforest.

However, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has weakened environmental enforcement since taking office in 2019, turning a blind eye to invasions of protected public and indigenous lands by illegal loggers, cattle ranchers and wildcat gold miners.

The Madeira flows about 3,300km from its source in Bolivia through the rainforest in Brazil and into the Amazon River.

The dredging rafts have floated downriver from the Humaita area, where there has been a surge in illegal gold mining, and were last seen about 650km away in Autazes, a municipal district southeast of Manaus.