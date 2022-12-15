Brazil sees area burned by fire nearly double in November

BRASILIA: Fires scorched almost two million acres of territory in Brazil in November, according to data released by an non-governmental organisation (NGO) group on Wednesday (Dec 15), nearly 90 per cent more than in the same month last year.

That is an area about three-quarters of the size of the Brazilian Amazon city of Manaus.

More than 80 per cent of the burned land is located in the Amazon rainforest, according to MapBiomas, the NGO consortium made up of nonprofits, Brazilian universities and startups that use satellite imagery to track the destruction of natural lands.

"The data confirms the escalation of environmental destruction in the final months of the Bolsonaro government," the organisation said in a statement.