Britain's Sharma arrives in China's Tianjin for climate talks

SHANGHAI: Britain's senior climate change official Alok Sharma arrived in Tianjin on Sunday (Sep 5) to meet representatives from government and business ahead of the next round of global climate talks scheduled to take place in Glasgow in November.

Sharma, a government minister and President of the COP26 climate talks, said via Twitter late on Saturday that he had arrived in China and was meeting top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua to discuss "how we work together" to ensure the November summit is successful.

"I welcome China's commitment to climate neutrality by 2060 and look forward to discussing China's policy proposals towards this goal, its plans for submitting an enhanced 2030 emissions reduction target, as well as how we work towards a successful multilateral outcome at COP26," he said via press release.