Can indoor farms reach skyscraper height?

And AeroFarms in Newark, New Jersey — billed as the world’s largest vertical farm when it opened in 2016 — grows about 2 million pounds of food each year on its 70,000-square-foot facility.

For comparison, Ratti’s farmscraper is projected to produce about 600,000 pounds of food annually, mostly around the facade of the 715-foot-tall building (218m).

Other dense regions like Singapore and Abu Dhabi are making big investments in vertical farming as part of their goal to produce a larger share of food locally.

In Jersey City, New Jersey, vertical farms are being constructed in public housing communities, with the aim of tackling food insecurity by merging technology, education and food access.

Other types of greenhouses that are not technically vertical farms are also relying on technologies like LED lighting and robots to optimize growing — AppHarvest in Kentucky produces 45 million pounds of tomatoes per year in a facility that it says yields 30 times more per acre than open fields, with 90 per cent less water.

In Shenzhen, Ratti says his proposal would take vertical farming “to the next level".

The proposed Jian Mu Tower would not only build taller, establishing what he says would be the world’s first farmscraper. It would also be a model for “how to integrate the natural world into building design”, by incorporating farming around the entire shell of a skyscraper where people are also working, shopping and eating.

The greenery would sit in what’s known as a double-skin facade, with windows on both sides to allow natural sunlight to reach both the plants and the building interior. Ratti says this design — and the copious amounts of sunlight in Shenzhen — will enable the farm to be less reliant on artificial light and heating, which come with high energy use.

But the farm is also intended to have benefits for the built environment: The heat that reflects off tall buildings can make a city hotter.

Encasing a skyscraper with a farm is a good way to not just mitigate this effect and keep the building cooler without air conditioning, Ratti says, but also to produce food to feed the people in that building.

“Our point was, why don’t we try to harvest this energy from the sun on the facade of the skyscraper and turn it into a giant farm,” he said. “This would not have been possible a few years ago, but it’s possible today, thanks to advances in hydroponics and also robotics.”