Chilean scientists study climate change at 'end of the world'

PUNTA ARENAS, Chile: Chilean scientists studying organisms in one of the most remote places on Earth are urging regional leaders to step up efforts to tackle climate change.

A recent expedition, which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, sought to investigate harmful organisms and how they are impacting climate change.

Chile's Magallanes region - on the southern tip of South America where the Atlantic and Pacific oceans meet - is known as the "end of the world" and extends from Punta Arenas through the Magallanes Strait to the Beagle Channel.

Sailing through peak-lined straits past glaciers and soaring birds, the scientists on board the oceanographic research vessel Cabo de Hornos had their focus trained on the water, which has lower levels of acidity, salt and calcium than other seas and oceans, especially in their shallowest parts.

Scientists believe the conditions found in the water will appear in other parts of the world in the coming decades, as the impact of climate change mounts.

"The regional plans for mitigation and adaptation to climate change are out of date with respect to what is happening in the environment," Jose Luis Iriarte, who headed the expedition, told AFP.

"The environment is changing quicker than we as a society are responding to it."