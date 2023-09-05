Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

Chile's Codelco to hand over 24,000 hectares for glacier park
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

Chile's Codelco to hand over 24,000 hectares for glacier park

Chile's Codelco to hand over 24,000 hectares for glacier park

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view of Olivares glacier in the Andes Mountain range, near Santiago city, Chile November 17, 2014. Higher air temperatures have meant snow in the Andes, once a key store of meltwater for spring and summer, is not compacting, melts faster, or turns straight to vapour. Picture taken November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado/File Photo

05 Sep 2023 05:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SANTIAGO: Chilean state-owned mining firm Codelco will give up some 24,000 hectares of land it holds concessions to near the Andes mountain range for a new national glacier park, the chair of the board announced on Monday (Sep 4).

The move is "a strategic initiative to face the challenges of climate change," Codelco chair Maximo Pacheco said at an event.

The Chilean government announced the park in mid-August, aiming to protect more than 300 of the ice formations which bring water to a large part of the Santiago region.

The glacier park sits along the upper part of the Olivares and Colorado river basins, to the east of the capital.

The South American country's deputy environment minister Maximiliano Proano said the mining company's move will help develop the second phase of the project.

However, the local unit of German construction material firm Knauf is looking to develop a new plaster project in the area, which faces opposition from social and environmental groups.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.