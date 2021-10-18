'Cement mountain': China's rocky road on biodiversity beyond rosy UN summit

KUNMING, China: China used a five-day United Nations biodiversity conference in Kunming to celebrate its achievements in protecting habitats and improving its environmental record. Despite progress, a rift remains between rhetoric and reality.

During talks to secure a global post-2020 pact to reverse species loss in the capital city of south-west China's Yunnan province last week, President Xi Jinping announced the launch of a new 1.5 billion yuan (US$233 million) biodiversity fund as well as a beefed-up national park scheme.

"China is sticking to an ecology-first path for green development and has already made remarkable achievements," Vice-Premier Han Zheng said. The government would now put biodiversity at the heart of political and economic decision-making, he said.

Yunnan province itself is promising to reverse damage done to its fragile local ecosystems over the last four decades, starting at Dianchi, a 300 sq km freshwater lake - one of China's biggest - located within a mile of the Kunming conference centre.

A decade of efforts and billions of dollars of spending at Dianchi have already seen the construction of 28 wastewater treatment plants handling more than 2 million tonnes of sewage a day. Wetland parks have been established, and polluted feeder rivers along the lake have been rehabilitated.