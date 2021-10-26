How China plans to become carbon neutral by 2060

WHAT IS THE TIMELINE?

Even though China is the world’s second-largest economy, it is still classified as a developing nation and has not reached its emissions peak. That is forecast to come by 2030. The 2060 target is 10 years after the US deadline.

But if China pulls it off, it would be the fastest decline from peak among major economies - just 30 years compared to a target of 70 for Europe and 40 for the US.

Some countries, including the US and the UK, have been pushing China to be even more ambitious, but China has pushed back, pointing out that developed countries, which are responsible for the bulk of the greenhouse gases that have accumulated in the atmosphere, are struggling to meet their own climate targets.

WHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE?

China said in October that it is aiming for 80 per cent of its energy to come from non-fossil fuel sources by 2060. A key step came when China opened the world’s largest carbon trading market in July, creating a framework for how emissions are priced and regulated in the country.

It is already pushing the expansion of electric vehicles and automation while investing in nuclear power, which does not emit greenhouse gases. There is more spending on research into technologies such as storage batteries and using hydrogen as a fuel. The government will have to develop more wind and solar power projects so that coal-fired plants play a smaller role in generating electricity.

China’s special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua said the plan to have emissions peak by 2030 covers carbon dioxide only, while the 2060 goal includes all greenhouse gases.

WHAT DOES THE POWER CRUNCH MEAN FOR THE PLAN?

It is not clear yet. Shortages that rippled through China’s manufacturing centers for steel, aluminum and cement starting in September, threatening economic growth, have prompted a rethink as well as extraordinary interventions in the market. That includes reviving old mines to produce more coal, which China still relies on for more than two-thirds of its electricity.

While the government has pushed renewable power, Premier Li Keqiang said in October that China’s path to a greener economy needs to be underpinned by a stable supply of energy, and that the country has to assess how the power crunch was handled before moving forward.

He also said China needs to continue building up capacity in fossil fuels and to prioritize economic development, while Xi himself told oil workers “China has to secure its energy supply in its own hands”.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY ECONOMIC IMPACT?

It depends on how smoothly the transition is managed. An attempt to become carbon-neutral will be a huge demand-driver in China’s economy: HSBC Holdings estimates 200 trillion yuan (US$31 trillion) - about 200 per cent of China’s current gross domestic product - will need to be invested mainly in power-generation and industrial sectors to reach carbon neutrality by 2060, an average of 5 trillion yuan a year.

On the other hand, some sectors such as coal, which employs about 3.5 million workers, will have to shrink, causing economic dislocation. China’s manufacturing sector, which accounts for about a quarter of GDP, will have to either reduce production or shift to much more energy-efficient methods.

And as the 2021 power shortages indicate, that adjustment can reduce China’s growth. Conventional economic measures also ignore some benefits from cleaner air, improved road safety and prevention of potential climate damage, which the World Bank estimates could amount to 3.5 per cent of GDP by 2030.