Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

China says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

China says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022

China says coastal sea levels hit new high in 2022

People wearing face masks sit by the sea during the COVID-19 pandemic in Hong Kong, China, on Dec 28, 2022. (File Photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

12 Apr 2023 05:47PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 05:52PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: China's coastal sea levels hit their highest on record in 2022, and have increased by an average of 3.5mm per year since they were first measured in 1980, a government official said on Wednesday (Apr 12).

Coastal sea levels last year were 94mm higher than the 1993 to 2011 average, and have been rising more quickly than the global rate, said Wang Hua, head of the marine forecasting and monitoring section at China's Ministry of Natural Resources.

"In the last 11 years, 2012 to 2022, China's coastal sea levels were the highest since observations were first recorded," he said at a press briefing.

Wang did not provide any comparative figures, but the 94mm increase in average sea levels last year was 10mm higher than 2021.

In an annual report published last May, China blamed the faster-than-average rise in sea levels on higher water temperatures as well as the melting of glaciers and polar ice caps.

It warned that the long-term impact of sea level rises included the erosion of coastal ecosystems, the loss of tidal flats and an increased risk of flooding and salt tide intrusions in coastal cities.

Also read:

Source: Reuters/at

Related Topics

China Climate change

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.