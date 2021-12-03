Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

China releases five-year green development plan for industrial sectors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

China releases five-year green development plan for industrial sectors

China releases five-year green development plan for industrial sectors

FILE PHOTO: A woman rides a scooter past a steel plant in Anyang, Henan province, China, February 18, 2019. Picture taken February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

03 Dec 2021 01:29PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 01:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's industry ministry on Friday (Dec 3) unveiled a five-year plan aimed at the green development of its industrial sectors, vowing to lower carbon emissions and pollutants and to promote emerging industries so as to meet a carbon peak commitment by 2030.

The world's top greenhouse gas emitter is aiming to bring its carbon emissions to a peak by 2030 and become "carbon-neutral" by 2060.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reiterated the targets of cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 18 per cent, and energy intensity by 13.5 per cent, by 2025, according to the plan that covers the period between 2021 and 2025.

It also said it will strictly control capacities in steel, cement, aluminium and other sectors.

The MIIT said it will increase clean energy consumption and encourage the use of hydrogen energy, biofuels and refuse-derived fuels in steel, cement, chemical and other industries.

The plan also looks to promote the "rational" exploitation of mineral resources such as iron ore and nonferrous, and to develop the use of recycled sources, said the ministry.

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

China sustainability

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us