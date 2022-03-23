China sets green hydrogen target for 2025, eyes widespread use

BEIJING: China's top economic planner announced a target on Wednesday (Mar 23) to produce up to 200,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel generated from renewable energy sources, by 2025, but envisions a more widespread industry over the long term.

The country aims to produce 100,000 tonnes to 200,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year and have about 50,000 hydrogen-fuelled vehicles by 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

China, the world's largest emitter of greenhouse gases, has been striving to balance energy security and achieve its climate change goals, and is focusing on hydrogen to reduce carbon emissions from its transportation and industrial sectors.

Green hydrogen is gas produced from breaking down water in electrolysis using renewable energy sources, reducing the amount of carbon emissions released during the process compared to hydrogen created from natural gas or coal.

"Development of hydrogen is an important move for energy transition and a great support for China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals," said Wang Xiang, the deputy director of the High Technology Department at the NDRC, at a press briefing.