China has 'long way to go' to meet ecological goals: State Council

BEIJING: China has a "long way to go" on environmental protection, its State Council acknowledged on Sunday (Nov 7), as it announced an "in-depth" fight against pollution with new targets for cleaner air and water and measures to tackle carbon emissions.

The State Council, China's Cabinet, said there had been some improvements in the country's ecological situation since the launch of its anti-pollution campaign, state news agency Xinhua reported.

But the council said it would be tough to tackle pollution and ensure that carbon emissions peaked in 2030 and that carbon neutrality was achieved by 2060, as promised by President Xi Jinping.

China is the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

"The ecological and environment protection campaign has a long way to go," the council said in a statement.