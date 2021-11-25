China plans methane emission controls in key industries

BEIJING: China will look into methane emissions in key industries, including coal mining, agriculture and petroleum, and publish a nationwide methane emission control action plan, the environment ministry said on Thursday (Nov 25).

China and the United States, the world's two biggest greenhouse gases emitters, unveiled a deal earlier this month to ramp up cooperation tackling climate change, including by cutting methane emissions.

"The formulation of a methane action plan is ... an important work of China's active response to climate change strategy, and an important measure to implement the Sino-US joint declaration," Lu Xinming, a vice director of the climate change department at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), told a news briefing.

Methane is emitted during energy production, raising livestock and the decay of organic waste in landfills. It is more short-lived in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide but 80 times more potent in warming the earth.