Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sustainability

China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sustainability

China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals

China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals

A general view shows the Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze River in Yichang, Hubei province, China on May 4, 2017. (File Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

27 Aug 2021 12:58PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 12:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system as part of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2060, officials said.

A carbon sink is a natural or an artificial reservoir that can store carbon extracted from the atmosphere. China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, aims to increase its forest sink by 6 billion cubic metres above the 2005 level.

But as China comes under growing land pressure and tries to maximise the available space for forest, nature reserves as well as arable land, the country is looking to take advantage of its vast territorial waters to boost its "blue sink" potential.

"Maintaining ocean blue sink and steadily improving ocean carbon sink capacity are important tasks to facilitate our climate goals," said Zhang Zhifeng, vice director at the Department of Marine Ecology and Environment, a unit of the environment ministry, during a press conference on Thursday (Aug 26).

Related:

Zhang said the ministry will urge local governments to accelerate marine ecological restoration, carry out ocean carbon sink monitoring and evaluation and include climate resilience in China's 2021-2025 marine ecological environment protection plan, which is currently at the drafting stage.

China has been trying to improve its coastal water quality, especially near the Bohai Bay and Yangtze River Delta, and is establishing ecological reserves to protect coral reefs, mangroves and seagrass beds.

However, data from the environment ministry shows that 17 out of the 24 monitored marine ecological systems were in a "sub-healthy" or "unhealthy" state in 2020, with the number of marine species below the normal range.

In July, the eastern port city Qingdao experienced its worst ever algae infestation, with about 60,000 square km of area covered in harmful green seaweed, caused by intensive farming and increased organic matter.

The coastal province of Zhejiang plans to establish more algae and shellfish breeding facilities dedicated to improving its carbon sink capacity, and will look to bring carbon sink products into its provincial carbon sink trading market over 2021-2025.

Source: Reuters/ad

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us