China to pursue bigger ocean carbon sinks to help meet climate goals

BEIJING: China will explore ways to increase its ocean "carbon sink" and enhance climate resilience in its marine ecological system as part of its pledge to reduce greenhouse gases to net zero by 2060, officials said.

A carbon sink is a natural or an artificial reservoir that can store carbon extracted from the atmosphere. China, the world's top greenhouse gas emitter, aims to increase its forest sink by 6 billion cubic metres above the 2005 level.

But as China comes under growing land pressure and tries to maximise the available space for forest, nature reserves as well as arable land, the country is looking to take advantage of its vast territorial waters to boost its "blue sink" potential.

"Maintaining ocean blue sink and steadily improving ocean carbon sink capacity are important tasks to facilitate our climate goals," said Zhang Zhifeng, vice director at the Department of Marine Ecology and Environment, a unit of the environment ministry, during a press conference on Thursday (Aug 26).