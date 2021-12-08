Beijing warns against disorderly construction of data centres

Local governments in China should prevent the "blind and disorderly development" of power-hungry data centres, Beijing said on Wednesday (Dec 8) as it seeks to reduce carbon emissions from the country's technology and communications sector.

Reducing the dependence of data centres and 5G networks on coal-fired power plants was essential for China to fulfil its pledge of peaking carbon emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, according to a newly published plan.

"Data centres and 5G are ... the most critical link when it comes to saving energy and reducing consumption of new infrastructure," said the plan, authored by the National Development and Reform Commission and government departments focused on cyberspace, renewable energy and telecommunications.

Data centres, fitted with server racks that store and process Internet data, consume large amounts of energy to cool their computer networks. The related power costs represent up to 70 per cent of operating expenses, according to statistics from Greenpeace.