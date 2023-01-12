World enters 'new age' of clean energy manufacturing: IEA

PARIS: The world is at the "dawn of a new industrial age" of clean energy technology manufacturing that will triple in value by 2030 and create millions of jobs, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday (Jan 12).

The global market for key mass-manufactured technologies including solar panels, wind turbines, electric vehicle batteries, heat pumps and electrolysers for hydrogen will be worth around US$650 billion a year by the end of the decade, the IEA predicted in a report.

The figure is more than three times larger than current levels but is conditional on countries fully implementing their energy and climate pledges, it added.

Related jobs in clean energy manufacturing will more than double from six million to nearly 14 million by 2030, the agency said.

"The energy world is at the dawn of a new industrial age - the age of clean energy technology manufacturing," the IEA said.

But the Paris-based organisation warned that the concentration of resource extraction and manufacturing poses risks to supply chains.

Three countries account for 70 per cent of the manufacturing capacity for solar, wind, battery, electrolyser and heat pump technology, with China "dominant in all of them".

The Democratic Republic of Congo produces more than 70 per cent of the world's cobalt, and three countries - Australia, Chile and China - account for more than 90 per cent of the global production of lithium, a key resource for electric vehicle batteries.

Supply chain tensions risk making the energy transition more difficult and expensive, the report added.