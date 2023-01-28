Climate activists block main road into The Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: Hundreds of climate activists blocked one of the main roads into The Hague on Saturday (Jan 28), defying attempts to prevent their protest that has sparked concerns about restrictions on the right to demonstrate in the Netherlands.

The protesters, many waving coloured flags with the symbol of the environmental group Extinction Rebellion and one holding a sign saying, in Dutch, “This is a dead-end road,” gathered on the A12 road near the temporary home of the Dutch parliament. Police and hundreds more demonstrators looked on.

About an hour after the blockade began, officers began arresting demonstrators who refused to leave the road.

Earlier this week, six Extinction Rebellion activists were detained by authorities on suspicion of sedition linked to calls to stage the protest. A judge on Friday upheld an order banning another activist from the area for 90 days.

The arrests and exclusion order sparked unrest among activists who argue it infringes on their right to peaceful protest.

Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Anne Kervers said the large number of participants “shows what society thinks of fossil fuel subsidies and of the intimidation and criminalization of nonviolent climate activism".

Prosecutors defended their action, saying the suspects were calling for supporters to take part in the “dangerous and disruptive blockade” of the road.

"Calling for a criminal offence - such as blocking a public road - amounts to sedition,” prosecutors said in a statement.

They said that the blockade of the busy road leading into The Hague was a danger to motorists and protesters.