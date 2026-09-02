UN says world must navigate 'reality' of 1.5°C overshoot

PARIS: The United Nations outlined on Wednesday (Sep 2) how the world might bring global temperatures back to 1.5°C once the milestone target is breached in a first-of-its-kind assessment that drew criticism from climate activists.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last year acknowledged the inevitability of overshooting 1.5°C, but this is the first time a UN agency has addressed this head-on in a dedicated report.

Scientists agree that warming above 1.5°C relative to pre-industrial times poses grave risks and nearly 200 nations committed in 2015 to try and keep global temperature rises to this safer threshold.

But the world is expected to blow past 1.5°C in a matter of years and attention has pivoted to making any "overshoot" as brief and contained as possible.

In a much-anticipated report, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) stated unequivocally that 1.5°C would be surpassed and "the challenge has shifted from avoiding overshoot to navigating it".

Report co-author Richard Betts from the University of Exeter said: "It's a reality check. We have to live with this warmer world ... but there's still a lot we can do to limit warming."

The report "was about responses rather than just sort of saying it is happening", he told journalists.

Fellow author Debra Roberts said it was important for policymakers "to realise the rules of the game are now changing".

"I think for me that's the clarion call ... we now have to reconfigure our climate governance around dealing with an overshoot pathway. None of our plans are prepared for that," Roberts from the University of KwaZulu-Natal said.

DISMAY

The report's stark language alarmed climate campaigners who have rallied around 1.5°C since it was affirmed as the more ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement a decade ago.

Jasper Inventor, deputy programme director at Greenpeace International, said: "This is a heartbreaking moment, but overshoot is not the reason to give up and surrender 1.5°C."