Many businesses making sustainable practices a priority but commitment to change is uneven: DPM Heng

SINGAPORE: While many businesses are responding to climate change by making sustainable practices their priority, the commitment to change has been uneven, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday (Sep 29).

Despite greater consumer awareness and preference for sustainable business practices, a “significant proportion” are still not ready to pay more for such goods, noted Mr Heng, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

“Some companies have found it difficult to make the shift while remaining viable, a few have resorted to 'greenwashing', which undermines genuine efforts to go green,” he added.

In his opening address at the Ecosperity Week sustainability conference, Mr Heng stressed the importance of collective action in tackling climate change.

More can also be done to achieve economic growth and improve lives, while protecting nature and its ecosystem, he said.

“What is clear is that carbon will become an increasingly greater constraint for the world, but this does not mean that global growth would be stunted, and human progress impeded,” he said.

“What we can achieve in the decades ahead, depends critically on what we do today.”