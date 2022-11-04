Need for separate global treaty on methane, says climate expert ahead of COP27

SINGAPORE: Methane emissions are a “key” issue that has not received enough attention, and there is a need to do more to cut them, an environmental expert said ahead of climate summit COP27.

“I believe we need a separate global treaty on methane because cutting methane is the key to reducing near-term temperatures and therefore limiting these extreme weather events and climate change impacts that are hurting economies, public safety, and national security around the world,” Mr Paul Bledsoe told CNA’s Asia First on Friday (Nov 4).

The adjunct professorial lecturer at the Center for Environmental Policy at American University said “there is a lot of work to do”.

Mr Bledsoe, who is also president of a strategic public policy firm specialising in tax policy, energy, natural resources and climate change, said he will be calling for such a treaty at COP27, which will take place from Nov 6 to 18 in Egypt.

For methane emissions to decrease “dramatically”, coal has to be eliminated within the next 20 years and be replaced by natural gas, he said. Natural gas, while not harmless, is considered the cleanest form of fossil fuels.