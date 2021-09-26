Climate education still a ‘peripheral topic’ in Southeast Asia’s syllabus amid calls to make it compulsory

BANGKOK: When children step into Green School Bali, their experience is designed to be intimately entwined with nature.



From the bamboo classrooms and jungle surrounds, to lessons focused on solving the challenges facing the planet, the notions of what education has traditionally looked like and sought to achieve have been upended here.

“A big part of educating for sustainability is finding that reconnection with nature that humans have lost over the years. It’s embedded in everything we do,” said Sal Gordon, the school’s head of teaching.

“It’s the rain, it’s the mud, it’s the snakes, it’s the gardens, it’s the rice fields. Our campus and nature itself is part of our classroom.”

The curriculum here is focused on empowering young people to become community-minded citizens with the skills to make an impact now and into the future. Sustainability is at the heart of the school’s mission and the challenges of climate change take centre stage.

Learning facts and taking tests, elements of schooling ingrained in classrooms across the globe, are replaced by projects with real-world applications and impact.

“Our students are able to understand that their learning is connected to the natural world even if it’s just through the physical environment and that their learning can have a positive impact moving towards a sustainable environment as well,” Gordon said.

“Education has been stuck in a time capsule for 200 years. It’s out of date but if you can change that model you will automatically start educating for a sustainable future.”