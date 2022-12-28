Growing evidence of climate change leading to extreme weather, but experts say it’s not too late

There is growing evidence of an increased probability of extreme weather events due to climate change, experts said, with more severe natural disasters expected to take place if people do not significantly reduce activities harmful to the environment.

Extreme weather events across many parts of the world in 2022 were clear signs of a rapidly warming planet and a swiftly closing window for action, they said.

“The fingerprint of climate change, of temperature increase, is actually embedded in these key events … in the floods and fires that we have seen in this past year,” said Professor Mark Howden, director of the Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions at the Australian National University.