Climate change fueling conflict in Lake Chad Basin: Report

MOMBASA, Kenya: Droughts, flooding and a shrinking Lake Chad caused in part by climate change is fueling conflict and migration in the region and needs to be better addressed, a report said Thursday (Jan 19).

Human rights group Refugees International called for the issue to be central to a high-level international conference on the Lake Chad basin next week in Niamey, Niger's capital.

The report found that shrinking natural resources due to adverse weather are heightening tensions across communities and displacing people. It said that around 3 million people have been displaced and an additional 11 million were in need of humanitarian assistance.

“For too long, insufficient attention has been paid to how climate change fuels violence and displacement," report lead author Alexandra Lamarche told The Associated Press. "International responses to the Lake Chad basin crisis have singularly focused on the presence of armed groups.”

A 13-year insurgency of the Boko Haram extremist group and other militant groups have destabilized the Lake Chad basin and the wider Sahel region. The basin is shared between Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria.