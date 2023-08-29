Climate poses 'high risk' for Europe's ski resorts

PARIS: At current rates of greenhouse gas emissions, which would see Earth's surface warm nearly three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, 90 per cent of Europe's ski resorts will eventually face critical shortages of natural snow, researchers said on Monday (Aug 28).

Even if the world caps global heating at the Paris climate treaty target of 1.5 degrees Celsius - a very big if - a third of the continent's 2,234 resorts would still be highly vulnerable to snow scarcity, they reported in the journal Nature Climate Change.

At this lower temperature threshold, ski spots at higher altitudes and latitudes such as in Nordic countries and the French, Swiss and Austrian Alps can reduce climate risk through mechanical snowmaking.

But this will be of little use to resorts further south and in lower altitudes, according to the study, the first to factor in the cost and carbon footprint of consuming additional energy and water to produce manufactured snow.

"Snowmaking involves investment and operating costs that expose resorts to economic failure risk," lead author Hughes Francois, a researcher at France's National Institute for Agronomics Research, told AFP.

Even where artificial snow can be produced cheaply enough to keep a resort open and turn a profit, however, it also contributes to a vicious circle by increasing global warming due to its energy demands, the study showed.

Half of the world's ski resorts are in Europe, where they generate about US$30 billion (28 billion euros) per year and play a key role in sustaining local economies.

Francois and colleagues identified 18 distinct zones, some within a single country's borders and others transnational in scope.