Salt rising, river slowing: Climate change drives harsh realities for people in the Mekong Delta

BAC LIEU, Vietnam: At the end of the line for the Mekong River, Southeast Asia’s longest and probably most important waterway, there are signs of man’s attempts to both brave and harness nature.

After some 5,000 km from its headwater in the Tibetan plateau, the Mekong flows through six countries and eventually ends up emptying out into a complex series of vein-like canals that run into the sea.

At that precise point, a series of wind turbines sit offshore, harnessing the coastal breezes to provide clean power to the region. Nearby, a sea wall structure that overall stretches for 23 km in Bac Lieu province, tells another story - of a battle with the tides.

Widespread erosion along the coastline and saline intrusion, the influx of salty water into freshwater aquifers, are undermining the Mekong Delta - Vietnam’s food bowl.

At the same time, the flow of the once indomitable river has been further jeopardised by the construction of large hydropower dams, which impact the seasonal flood pulse.